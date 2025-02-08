Milan win 2-0 at Empoli thanks to Leao and Gimenez

AC Milan won 2-0 at Empoli on Saturday thanks to second half goals from Rafael Leao and Santiago Gimenez in a Serie A clash that ended with both sides down to 10 men.

After a slow first half, Milan coach Sergio Conceicao sought to spark some life into his attack with the introduction of Gimenez, Leao and Christian Pulisic, and his decision paid off, as the three substitutes were key in getting all three points.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men after Fikayo Tomori received a second yellow card in the 55th minute.

But the disadvantage was short-lived as Empoli's Luca Marianucci was shown a straight red card following a VAR review for kicking out at Gimenez 10 minutes later.

Leao then opened the scoring in the 68th minute with a towering header off a Pulisic cross and Milan's new signing Gimenez doubled the advantage with a superb curling effort 14 minutes from time.

Milan, who sit seventh in the Serie A with 38 points, next play at Feyenoord in the Champions League knockout playoffs on Wednesday.











