Bayer Leverkusen stumble to goalless draw at VfL Wolfsburg

Champions Bayer Leverkusen stumbled to a goalless draw at VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday to drop eight points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich as coach Xabi Alonso equalled the all-time coach record for the longest unbeaten run in away games.

Alonso, whose team needed extra time on Wednesday to beat second-tier Cologne and reach the German Cup last four, rotated heavily, leaving attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz on the bench initially.

They clearly missed his attacking spark as Wolfsburg got more shots on target. The hosts even hit the woodwork with Kilian Fischer's powerful drive in the 74th.

Despite some late pressure and a golden chance in stoppage time by substitute Wirtz, Leverkusen could not find a winner.

The draw means Alonso equalled late coach Udo Lattek's all-time league record of 27 consecutive away games without defeat.

Leverkusen are in second place on 46 points. Bayern are on 54 after Friday's 3-0 win over Werder Bremen.







