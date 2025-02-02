Lakers to trade Anthony Davis to Mavericks for Luka Doncic

NBA's Los Angeles Lakers will trade Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Doncic, multiple outlets confirmed on Sunday.

NBA MVP candidate Doncic is on the move to the LA side, while 10-time All-Star Davis will join the Dallas franchise.

In the three-team deal, which will include the Utah Jazz as well, the Lakers will acquire Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris along with Doncic, while the Mavericks will get Max Christie and 2029's first-round pick chance. The Jazz will take Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025's second-round pick.

Slovenian star Doncic has averaged 28.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists, while Davis, 31, has averaged 25.7 points and 11.9 rebounds in NBA.