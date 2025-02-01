Paris Saint-Germain hammer Brest 5-2 to extend their French Ligue 1 lead

Paris Saint-Germain hammered Brest 5-2 on Saturday to extend their French Ligue 1 lead.

French attacker Ousmane Dembele led PSG to victory with his hat-trick, scoring in the 29th, 57th, and 62nd minutes, at Stade Francis Le Ble.

Portuguese striker Goncalo Ramos netted the other two goals of the visitors, in the 89th and 97th minutes.

Brest's goals were scored by French midfielder Romain Del Castillo in the 50th minute and French attacker Ludovic Ajorque in the 71st minute.

PSG are at the top spot of Ligue 1 with 50 points, while Brest lay at the eighth spot with 28 points.