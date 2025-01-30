Man City rally to avoid Champions League exit, face Madrid or Bayern next

Manchester City saved themselves from an embarrassing early Champions League exit with three second-half goals to beat Club Brugge 3-1 on Wednesday.

However, it may be a stay of execution for Pep Guardiola's men as they will face either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the play-off round.

Despite a first defeat in 22 games for Brugge, they also sneaked into the next round in 24th place and will take on Atalanta or Borussia Dortmund next.

The Belgian champions were on course to send City packing before the knockout stages for the first time since 2012 when Raphael Onyedika fired the visitors into the lead just before half-time.

City needed all three points after winning just two of their opening seven matches in the competition's new format and turned it around just in time.

Mateo Kovacic levelled from the edge of the box before the unfortunate Joel Ordonez turned in Josko Gvardiol's cross.

Substitute Savinho then drilled in the third to ease the nerves of Pep Guardiola, who anxiously prowled the touchline throughout and was booked for protesting towards the officials.

The drama at the Etihad on a nervous night began before the action even got underway as a merchandise stand caught fire on the perimeter of the stadium shortly before the teams arrived.

Brugge were not daunted by the task that faced them against a diminished version of the English champions and started brightly with Christos Tzolis a constant menace.

City slowly warmed to their task as Ilkay Gundogan slotted home but was flagged offside from Bernardo Silva's header.

But Brugge remained a persistent threat on the counter-attack and got their reward just before half-time.

Tzolis was again the creator as the Greek's cross was this time swept home by Onyedika.

- Second half show -

Guardiola responded by introducing Savinho for Gundogan at the break in what proved to be an inspired change as City posed far more attacking threat in the second period.

John Stones headed wide a glorious chance to equalise just seconds after the restart.

Kovacic then provided much-needed drive from the City midfield as the Croatian powered forward and slotted in from the edge of the box to level on 53 minutes.

But in the nine minutes between City's first and second goals, Brugge could have sent the 2023 champions to an early exit.

Tzolis fired too close to Ederson, drilled a shot inches wide and was prevented another clear sight of goal by Gvardiol's last-ditch intervention with a hat-trick of big chances.

At the other end, it was Brugge who did the hard work for City as Gvardiol's low cross was turned into his own net by Ordonez.

Guardiola furiously kicked a water box during his celebration.

The City boss' mood was not helped when Erling Haaland wasted his one huge chance of the evening as Simon Mignolet saved a one-on-one and Savinho's follow-up effort was cleared off the line by Brandon Mechele.

But Guardiola was finally able to offer a smile of relief 13 minutes from time when Savinho took down Stones' cross on his chest and blasted in his first Champions League goal.

Guardiola even embraced his counterpart Nicky Hayen before the match finished as the two exchanged a handshake during stoppage time.

But the City manager will be under no illusions that his side will need to be much better if they are to have aspirations of conquering Europe again in the coming months.









