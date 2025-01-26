PSG held to 1-1 draw by Reims and move 10 points clear

Paris St Germain had to settle for a 1-1 draw at home to mid-table Stade de Reims on Saturday as they stretched their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to 10 points.

Both sides created chances in a lively first half but it was Ousmane Dembele who broke the deadlock early in the second period with a left-foot shot, assisted by new signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in his first game under Luis Enrique.

Reims continued to press and Keito Nakamura equalised in the 56th minute after a quick counter-attack by Marshall Munetsi.

PSG, who enjoyed a 4-2 Champions League win over Manchester City in midweek, lead the table on 47 points ahead of Olympique de Marseille, who visit fifth-placed Nice on Sunday.

Reims are 12th on 22 points.









