Fenerbahçe Beko takes top spot in EuroLeague from Olympiacos with 87-77 win

Fenerbahçe Beko defeated Olympiacos 87-77 in Round 23 of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague on Friday to claim the top spot in the standings.

Despite trailing 21-17 at the end of the first quarter, Fenerbahçe closed the first half with a 43-40 lead.

Former MVP Sasha Vezenkov scored 13 points for Olympiakos in the first half, while Fenerbahçe forward Tarık Biberovic contributed nine points, five rebounds and four assists.

The Istanbul side extended the lead to double digits in the second half, closing the third quarter with a score of 69-59.

Fenerbahçe maintained the deficit in the last quarter.

Guard Marco Guduric delivered another impressive performance in Piraeus, scoring 21 points with four assists, continuing his excellent play in recent weeks

On the Greek side, NBA veteran Evan Fournier scored 21 points.

Fenerbahçe improved to 15-7, extending their winning streak to five games, while Olympiacos dropped to the second place at 16-7 as their seven-game winning streak ended.

-Other results Friday:

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne-FC Barcelona: 100-94

Alba Berlin-Bayern Munich: 84 - 99