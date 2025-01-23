Real Madrid dominates Salzburg 5-1 in Champions League

Real Madrid secured a commanding 5-1 victory over Salzburg at the Santiago Bernabeu in a UEFA Champions League match Wednesday.

Rodrygo opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with a close-range finish to put Madrid ahead. He added a second goal in the 34th minute, putting a finesse shot into the far corner following Jude Bellingham's assist. Madrid entered halftime with a 2-0 lead.

Kylian Mbappe extended the advantage in the 48th minute, capitalizing on an error by Salzburg's goalkeeper to net Madrid's third goal.

Vinicius Jr. scored Madrid's fourth goal in the 55th minute after dribbling past two defenders and finishing from close range. He added his second goal in the 77th minute, placing the ball into the bottom-right corner to secure the result.

Salzburg managed to score a consolation goal in the 85th minute when Mads Bidstrup found the top of the net.

With the win, Real Madrid climbs to 16th place in the standings, guaranteeing their play-off spot.

Liverpool and Barcelona are the first teams to secure places in UEFA Champions League last 16.

Wednesday's results:

Paris Saint-Germain - Manchester City: 4-2

Feyenoord - Bayern Munich: 3-0

Leipzig - Sporting: 2-1

Shakhtar Donetsk - Brest: 2-0

Real Madrid - Salzburg: 5-1

Sparta Prague - Inter Milan: 0-1

Arsenal - Dinamo Zagreb: 3-0

Celtic - Young Boys: 1-0

AC Milan - Girona: 1-0



