Manchester City confirm signing of Vitor Reis from Palmeiras

Published January 21,2025
Manchester City on Tuesday announced the signing of Vitor Reis from Palmeiras on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

Speaking on the move, Reis said: "I'm excited to join Manchester City, one of the biggest clubs in the world. Everyone has seen the amazing achievements in recent seasons, and I want to make my mark as we seek more trophies."

"Working with Pep Guardiola is something every young player wants to do, and I know he can help me to develop into the best player I can be," he added.

Reis played 22 times for his boyhood club, including 18 games in the league and two matches in the Copa Libertadores.