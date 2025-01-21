Bologna stun embattled Dortmund 2-1 with two-goal comeback in two minutes

Bologna struck twice in two minutes to bag a 2-1 comeback win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday and earn their first win in the competition while piling pressure on the embattled Germans who suffered a fourth straight loss across all competitions.

Dortmund, who took the lead with a 15th-minute Serhou Guirassy penalty, have now lost all their matches in 2025 after Bologna staged a quickfire comeback with goals from Thijs Dallinga in the 71st and Samuel Iling-Junior a minute later.

With coach Nuri Sahin's future now in the balance, Dortmund, who play Shakhtar Donetsk on the final matchday, dropped to 13th on 12 points. The top eight teams advance to the round of 16 with the next 16 teams going into playoffs.

The Italians, who had scored only one goal in their previous six Champions league matches, move up to 27th with five points.

It had all started well for the visitors, who put on early pressure and were rewarded with a penalty. Guirassy's chip into the middle was weak but despite Bologna's keeper getting a hand to the ball, it was enough for the striker's seventh goal of the competition.

Dortmund looked to be in complete control of the game and heading towards the brink of automatic qualification to the round of 16. But they inexplicably eased off after the break, allowing the hosts back into the match.

Bologna levelled following a quick break when substitute Dallinga slotted in the equaliser in the 71st.

Before the Dortmund defence had time to recover, the Italian side struck again with another quick move and another deep cross from Charalambos Lykogiannis which substitute Iling-Junior finished off thanks partly to defensive errors by the Germans.

With their opponents having given up, Bologna should have added at least two more goals with a string of golden chances, including through Jens Odgaard.









