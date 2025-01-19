Tunisia demands accountability for Israeli officials responsible for Gaza’s genocidal war

Tunisia demanded accountability on Saturday of Israeli officials for actions in the Gaza Strip, underlining that a recently brokered ceasefire should not detract from the pursuit of justice for Palestinians.

"The ceasefire agreement should not deter supporters of justice and truth worldwide from continuing to prosecute the officials of the occupying entity for the heinous acts of genocide and mass atrocities committed against the Palestinian people," said the Foreign Ministry.

Tunisia reiterated its support for the Palestinian cause, emphasizing the right of Palestinians to establish an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

The ministry called the ceasefire deal an important step following "16 months of systematic genocide that have left deep wounds in the collective human conscience."

It recognized the resilience and sacrifices of the Palestinian people, who "shed their precious blood in defiance of the machinery of destruction and oppression to secure their inherent right to dignity and life."

Tunisia urged the international community to take action against Israel's "lawlessness," ensuring that the ceasefire remains effective, lifting the siege on Gaza and facilitating humanitarian aid and reconstruction efforts to restore the dignity and security of Palestinians.

Qatar announced a three-phase ceasefire agreement Wednesday to bring an end to more than 15 months of Israeli military attacks on Gaza, with the deal set to begin Sunday.

Local authorities reported that nearly 47,000 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, have been killed, and more than 110,700 injured since the conflict began Oct. 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the region.



