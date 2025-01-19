Mbappe shines as Real Madrid thrash Las Palmas to claim Liga lead

Kylian Mbappe struck twice and produced a brilliant performance to power Real Madrid to a 4-1 win over Las Palmas and take the reigning champions top of La Liga on Sunday.

Los Blancos enjoyed a perfect weekend, overtaking Atletico Madrid by two points after their neighbours slipped up with a shock defeat at Leganes on Saturday, while Barcelona, third, could only draw at Getafe.

Mbappe has hit top form in recent weeks after an inconsistent start to life at Real Madrid following his dream switch from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

The 26-year-old reached 12 league goals with his brace, becoming the Spanish league's second top-scorer behind Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, with Brahim Diaz and Rodrygo Goes also on target.

"It was a very important game because we knew what had happened yesterday, with Atletico and Barca, we wanted to win and we did," Mbappe told Real Madrid TV.

"We started badly, letting in a goal (so early)... but the reaction was top.

"We got the ball forward, quickly, attacking the spaces and with quality, we scored a lot of goals... we're happy because we're leaders."

Mbappe has 18 goals for the season in 30 appearances across all competitions, and is looking increasingly crucial for his side in attack.

With Vinicius Junior suspended, the spotlight was on the French forward at the Santiago Bernabeu and he delivered with a sparkling performance.

"I am very happy, I have adapted to the team and I can play how I want, with my team-mates, with personality," continued Mbappe.

"I think that we are all enjoying it."

Madrid were thrashed by Barcelona last week in the Spanish Super Cup final, leading to some whistles for the team when they played at home in midweek in the Copa del Rey.

Mbappe posted on social media network Instagram to encourage the fans to stick together and support the team.

"I think we have to be united, and like that, we can go for all the trophies," he explained.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was questioned over his positioning of Mbappe earlier in the season, using the striker through the middle instead of on the left, where Vinicius plays and Mbappe often did at PSG.

"He's the best central striker in the world," said Ancelotti.

"He's a great forward, he's very comfortable in the middle, more than on the wing, his ability to get away from players is unique and inside he can take better advantage of that."

- Alaba returns -

Las Palmas took a surprise lead in just over 30 seconds when a rapid move sliced open Madrid's defence.

Sandro Ramirez crossed for Fabio Silva to apply the finishing touch from close range.

Madrid hit back strongly, with Diaz shooting wide when he should have scored, and Mbappe's fierce effort tipped away by Jasper Cillessen.

Mbappe, who suffered heavy criticism after missing two penalties towards the end of 2024, levelled from the spot after Sandro clumsily felled Rodrygo.

The striker was involved in Madrid's second goal, with the rebound from his saved shot falling to Lucas Vazquez, who squared for Diaz to convert.

Mbappe netted his second with a fine finish which arced into the top corner after Rodrygo cut the ball back.

Mbappe thought he had completed his hat-trick before the break but the goal was ruled offside in the build-up.

Rodrygo stroked home the fourth from Fran Garcia's low cross after Mbappe played the left-back in early in the second half.

Jude Bellingham and Fede Valverde had strikes ruled out for offside as Madrid continued to dominate, and they were able to welcome David Alaba back as a substitute after more than a year out with a serious knee injury.

"(Alaba) is a player who can help us a lot, you don't know how much it means for us to have him back on the pitch with us," Madrid's Dani Ceballos told DAZN.

Midfielder Ceballos had one of his best games for Madrid and was given an ovation by the Santiago Bernabeu.

"I have worked, waited for my moment, and now I have to keep working," he added.

Athletic Bilbao, fourth, won 2-1 at Celta Vigo earlier Sunday to pull level on points with third-place Barcelona.









