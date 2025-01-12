Scores of people killed in explosions at gas stations in southern Yemen

At least 17 people were killed and 74 others injured on Sunday in a series of explosions that struck four gas stations in Yemen's southern Al-Bayda province, according to the Health Ministry under the internationally unrecognized Houthi-led government.

As many as 50 others are in critical condition, the ministry said in a statement.

Late Saturday, the Interior Ministry's media platform said the explosions occurred in the Nassefa area of Al-Zahir district.

Houthi government spokesperson Hashem Sharafuddin said security forces are actively investigating the incident, though no further details were provided.

The group extended "deepest condolences and sympathy to the families and loved ones of the victims of the tragic incident that occurred due to the explosion at gas stations."

The presence of numerous gas stations in residential areas across Yemen has led to repeated accidents.

Yemen remains deeply affected by a prolonged civil war that has devastated its infrastructure and left millions suffering from a humanitarian crisis.







