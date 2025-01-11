German champions Bayer Leverkusen shock hosts Borussia Dortmund 3-2

Defending German Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen stunned hosts Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in a Friday match and are hot on the trail of leaders Bayern Munich in the standings.

Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen started the match with a goal as forward Nathan Tella scored the opener for the visitors at Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park.

Eight minutes later, Leverkusen doubled the lead as Czech forward Patrik Schick made a close-range finish to shock the Dortmund crowd.

Dortmund pulled one back in minute 12 after Jamie Gittens made a calm finish at the far post.

But in the 19th minute, Schick made it 3-1 for Leverkusen after a cross from the edge of the penalty box.

In the second half, Dortmund were awarded a penalty following a foul in the Leverkusen area.

Serhou Guirassy converted the penalty kick in the 79th minute.

Second-place Leverkusen, which secured an away win after the final whistle at Dortmund, boosted their points to 35 in 16 matches to inch closer to Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich, which have 36 points.

Bayern Munich will visit Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

