Real Madrid chief Perez calls club elections

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez on Tuesday set in motion the process for club elections, in which he is expected to run unopposed.

"Following a meeting of the Board of Directors held today... the club president has asked the electoral board to initiate the procedure for the convening of elections for club president and board of directors," said Madrid in a statement.

Perez, 77, has not faced opposition in three elections (2013, 2017 and 2021) since returning to the club in 2009 for a second spell at the helm.

The Spanish businessman was first elected as Madrid president in 2000, overseeing the club's Galactico era, and resigned in 2006.

Since Perez returned in 2009, Madrid have won five Spanish league titles and a remarkable six European cups among other silverware.







