Lewandowski double helps Barcelona to beat Barbastro 4-0 in Copa del Rey

Barcelona beat fourth-tier Barbastro 4-0 in the Copa del Rey round of 32 on Saturday, with striker Robert Lewandowski scoring either side of the break for the visitors.

Defender Eric Garcia put Barca in front with a bullet header in the 21st minute before Lewandowski nodded home from close range to double the advantage 10 minutes later.

The Poland striker added a third goal two minutes into the second half with a simple low finish from near the penalty spot and Pablo Torre made it 4-0, having capitalised on an error by Barbastro goalkeeper Arnau Fabrega.

Aragonian club Barbastro sit 16th in Group Two of the Segunda Federacion, three points into the relegation zone.









