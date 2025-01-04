 Contact Us
News Sports Lewandowski double helps Barcelona to beat Barbastro 4-0 in Copa del Rey

Lewandowski double helps Barcelona to beat Barbastro 4-0 in Copa del Rey

Barcelona secured a 4-0 victory over fourth-tier Barbastro in the Copa del Rey round of 32 on Saturday, with Robert Lewandowski scoring twice for the visitors.

Reuters SPORTS
Published January 04,2025
Subscribe
LEWANDOWSKI DOUBLE HELPS BARCELONA TO BEAT BARBASTRO 4-0 IN COPA DEL REY

Barcelona beat fourth-tier Barbastro 4-0 in the Copa del Rey round of 32 on Saturday, with striker Robert Lewandowski scoring either side of the break for the visitors.

Defender Eric Garcia put Barca in front with a bullet header in the 21st minute before Lewandowski nodded home from close range to double the advantage 10 minutes later.

The Poland striker added a third goal two minutes into the second half with a simple low finish from near the penalty spot and Pablo Torre made it 4-0, having capitalised on an error by Barbastro goalkeeper Arnau Fabrega.

Aragonian club Barbastro sit 16th in Group Two of the Segunda Federacion, three points into the relegation zone.