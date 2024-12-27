FATIH TERIM APPOINTED HEAD COACH OF SAUDIS AL SHABAB

Saudi Club Al Shabab appointed Fatih Terim as their head coach on Friday.

In the AI-generated video accompanying the post, Terim's motivational words to the players in the locker room following head coach Vitor Pereira's departure were featured. "Finish the video, and let's get back to work now."

Debuting as Al-Shabab's head coach, he will lead the team against Al-Fayha in the Saudi Arabian King's Cup quarterfinals on Jan. 6.

In the Saudi Arabia Pro League, Al-Shabab ranked sixth with 23 points in 13 weeks, 13 points behind the leader Al-Ittihad.

The 71-year-old has previously managed Turkish and European giants like Galatasaray, Fiorentina, and AC Milan.

Under Terim, Galatasaray won Europe's second-tier trophy, the UEFA Cup, in 2000 after beating English club Arsenal on penalties.

He is considered one of the most respected coaches in Turkish football history, winning eight Super Lig titles with the Lions.

Terim has also managed the Turkish national football team, leading them to the UEFA European Championship semifinals in 2008.





