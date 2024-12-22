Stephen Curry nets 31 as Warriors end skid with win over Wolves

Stephen Curry scored 31 points and dished 10 assists, and the Golden State Warriors held on for a 113-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night in Minneapolis.

Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 15 points and nine rebounds for Golden State, which snapped a three-game losing streak and earned its first road victory since Nov. 22. Three Warriors players scored in double digits off the bench including Brandin Podziemski (12 points), Jonathan Kuminga (11) and Buddy Hield (11).

Anthony Edwards scored 19 points for Minnesota but made only six of 20 shots from the field. Donte DiVincenzo finished with 19 points off the bench, and Rudy Gobert registered a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

The Warriors shot 46 percent (40 of 87) overall and 38.1 percent (16 of 42) from beyond the arc. The Timberwolves shot 41.9 percent (36 of 86) from the field and 36.8 percent (14 of 38) from 3-point range.

The score was even at 92-92 with 5:12 remaining before Golden State finished the game on a 21-11 run.

Curry sparked the strong finish by scoring eight consecutive points over a 57-second span. He drained a 3-pointer to make it 99-94 with 3:38 to go, he added two free throws to increase the lead to 101-94 with 3:16 left, and he buried another 3-pointer to push the Warriors' lead to 104-94 with 2:41 remaining.

The Timberwolves scored 38 points in the third quarter after scoring only 37 points in the entire first half. Minnesota pulled within 79-75 thanks to its big third quarter.

Naz Reid helped the Timberwolves open the third quarter on a 29-15 run. Reid scored eight points in a row for Minnesota midway through the session with a 3-pointer, a driving layup and another 3-pointer.

Golden State built a 50-37 lead at the half.

Kuminga made a 3-pointer to give the Warriors a double-digit lead late in the first quarter. His shot gave Golden State a 26-15 advantage.

The Warriors opened the second quarter on a 10-0 run to increase their lead to 36-15. Curry made a jump shot and a 3-pointer to start the run, which also included a layup by Gary Payton II and a 3-pointer by Kuminga.









