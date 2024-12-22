Magic tie franchise record with 25-point comeback in win over Heat

Holding visiting Miami to just eight fourth-quarter points, the Orlando Magic set a franchise record in rallying from 22 points down at the start of the final period to beat the Heat, 121-114, on Saturday.

Orlando, having trailed by as many as 25 points in the first half, began chipping away at the deficit with a 13-0 run to open the fourth quarter. The Magic then went on another 11-0 run to take their first lead since the early first quarter.

The runs were powered by the trio of Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Goga Bitadze, who combined to score 21 of Orlando's 37 fourth-quarter points, including the final 17 points that sealed the comeback victory. The 25-point comeback is tied for the largest in franchise history. Orlando also overcame a 25-point deficit on Nov. 8, 1989, at Cleveland.

Anthony's 35 points and nine assists off the bench were season highs. He came just two points shy of matching his career scoring high, reached in May 2021, and flirted with a triple-double, grabbing eight rebounds.

Caldwell-Pope added 24 points, half of which came on a perfect 12-of-12 shooting from the free-throw line, and Bitadze finished with a double-double, scoring 18 points on 8-of-8 shooting and grabbing 13 rebounds.

Their combined efforts buoyed an injury-strapped Orlando team, down Paolo Banchero since October and Franz Wagner for the last two weeks and was also without Jalen Suggs on Saturday due to an ankle injury.

Miami, playing its second night of a back-to-back, was without Jimmy Butler due to a stomach ailment. Despite Butler's absence, Miami scored 76 first-half points -- a team high for one half this season -- behind the trio of Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Terry Rozier.

Adebayo scored 23 points and grabbed six rebounds, Rozier notched another 23 points off the bench and Herro recorded 22 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Dru Smith added 14 points and four steals in the loss, while Duncan Robinson finished with 10 points, four rebounds and three assists.

