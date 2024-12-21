Turkish judoka Emre Yazgan killed in avalanche at ski resort

Emre Yazgan, a Turkish judoka, was killed in an avalanche at a Türkiye ski resort on Saturday, officials confirmed.

Yazgan, an 18-year-old black belt in judo, died in avalanche while he was training at the Palandoken Ski Resort in eastern Turkish province of Erzurum, Turkish Judo body chief Sezer Huysuz said on X.

The athlete was rushed to a hospital but he succumbed to his injury.

The Turkish Judo Federation, Turkish Football Federation (TFF), and Turkish Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak offered condolences to Yazgan's friends and family.