Schick scores four and Wirtz shines as Leverkusen rout Freiburg 5-1

Patrik Schick scored four goals and Florian Wirtz was involved in four as Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen trounced Freiburg 5-1 to hibernate four points behind leaders Bayern Munich.Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu saved Wirtz' penalty in the 33rd minute after Ritsu Doan had tripped the young Germany star but that did not deter Wirtz and his team-mates.Wirtz set up Schick to lob the opening goal over Atubolu in first half stoppage time, and fired high into the net himself for 2-0 in the 51st.Freiburg were briefly back in the game four minutes later when Leverkusen lost the ball in midfield and Vincenzo Grifo scored into the far corner.But Schick then headed home Wirtz' cross in the 67th, and the two connected again in the 74th. Even a hat-trick wasn't enough for the Czech who then also nodded in Alejandro Grimaldo's corner kick in the 77th to almost double his season tally from five to nine goals.Xabi Alonso's champions ended the year with an eighth straight victory in all competitions with the statement triumph.They are second in the Bundesliga, four points behind Bayern in what promises an exciting second part of the season from January 10. Bayern also won 5-1, against RB Leipzig on Friday.