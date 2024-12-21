Jesus haunts Palace again as Arsenal close gap at top

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus proved a thorn in Crystal Palace's side once again as the Brazilian forward scored twice in a 5-1 win at Selhurst Park which put his side three points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool on Saturday.

Jesus netted a hat-trick as Arsenal beat Palace 3-2 in the League Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday having only scored once in his previous 33 appearances for Mikel Arteta's side.

He found Palace to his liking again with two goals inside the opening 15 minutes and almost completed another hat-trick before the break as his header came off the post with Kai Havertz tapping in the rebound to make it 3-1.

Jesus was involved again as compatriot Gabriel Martinelli effectively killed off Palace on the hour and Declan Rice completed the rout with his first league goal of the season.

A lively start to the game had seen Ismaila Sarr level for the hosts.

Arsenal moved back above Nottingham Forest into third place with 33 points from 17 games. Liverpool have 36 from 15 games with Chelsea on 34 from 16. Palace are in 15th place.







