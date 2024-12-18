Real Madrid to face Pachuca in FIFA Intercontinental Cup final

European champions Real Madrid will meet on Wednesday Mexico's Pachuca in the final of the 2024 Intercontinental Cup.

The match will begin at 1700GMT at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar, the venue that hosted the 2022 World Cup final.

Real Madrid entered the final as UEFA Champions League winners, while Pachuca represent the CONCACAF Champions Cup as its reigning champions.

Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the Champions League final at Wembley Stadium, while Pachuca had defeated both Copa Libertadores champions Botafogo and Asian Champions League champions Al Ahly.

Real Madrid will be without several key players. Long-term absentees Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao remain unavailable, while David Alaba and Ferland Mendy are also sidelined due to injuries.





