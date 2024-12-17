Inter Milan cruise to comfortable 6-0 win against Lazio

Inter Milan cruised to an easy 6-0 win over Lazio in Week 16 of the Italian Serie A on Monday.

Hakan Calhanoglu broke the deadlock with a penalty kick in the 41st minute and Federico Dimarco made a close-range finish to double the lead for Inter Milan in the 45th minute.

Nicolo Barella struck a stunning long-range effort in the 51st minute to make it 3-0 for Inter Milan at Stadio Olimpico.

Just two minutes later, Denzel Dumfries added to the tally with a powerful header, extending the lead to 4-0.

Carlos Augusto sealed the dominant performance with a close-range finish in the 77th minute, and Marcus Thuram added a 90th-minute goal as Inter Milan claimed a commanding victory.

Inter Milan, with a game in hand, have collected 34 points and currently sit in third place, while Lazio are in fifth spot with 31 points.













