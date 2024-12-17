Chelsea confirm Mudryk contacted by FA over adverse sample

Chelsea have confirmed that forward Mykhailo Mudryk has been contacted by the Football Association after an adverse finding following a routine anti-doping test.

The Premier League club issued a brief statement on Tuesday confirming an investigation into the Ukraine international after the adverse result from a urine sample.

"Both the Club and Mykhailo fully support The FA's testing programme and all our players, including Mykhailo, are regularly tested," the statement said.

"Mykhailo has confirmed categorically that he has never knowingly used any banned substances. Both Mykhailo and the Club will now work with the relevant authorities to establish what has caused the adverse finding."

Mudryk, who joined Chelsea in January 2023 for an initial fee of 62 million pounds ($78.72 million), has struggled for first-team opportunities this season and has largely been used as a substitute in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old Mudryk issued a statement on Tuesday saying he was shocked by the adverse finding.

"I can confirm that I have been notified that a sample I provided to The FA contained a banned substance," Mudryk said on his Instagram page.

"This has come as a complete shock as I have never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules, and am working closely with my team to investigate how this could have happened.

"I know that I have not done anything wrong and remain hopeful that I will be back on the pitch soon. I cannot say any more now due to the confidentiality of the process, but I will as soon as I can."

The FA has been contacted for comment.







