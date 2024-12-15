Real Madrid draw 3-3 with Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga

Real Madrid drew 3-3 with Rayo Vallecano in a Spanish LaLiga week 17 match Saturday.

Vallecano's Spanish midfielder Unai Lopez drew first blood early with a goal in the fourth minute at Vallecas Stadium.

Ghanaian defender Abdul Mumin made it 2 - 0 for the hosts in the 36th minute.

Real Madrid recovered quickly as Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde made good use of young Turkish midfielder Arda Guler's pass and took one back with a screamer three minutes later.

Before the end of the first half, Real Madrid's English star Jude Bellingham netted the equalizer in the 45th minute.

The Whites continued to put pressure in the second half as Guler made another assist to Brazilian attacker Rodrygo to help him complete the comeback in the 56th minute.

Isi Palazon shattered Real Madrid fans' victory dreams when he leveled in the 64th minute.

Real Madrid, which are one point behind leaders Barcelona with 38 points, missed a chance to take the top spot of the LaLiga standings.

Rayo Vallecano are in the 13th spot with 20 points.













