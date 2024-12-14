Wasteful Arsenal held to 0-0 home draw by Everton

Arsenal spurned several chances as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by a defensively resilient Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

The hosts dominated possession but lacked their typical intensity and were often left frustrated by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who made a string of fine saves, while Everton barely troubled David Raya at the other end.

Arsenal continued to control the game after the break, but became frustrated as time wore on and were unable to convert their dominance into three points.

Mikel Arteta's side remain third in the table on 30 points from 16 games, one point behind second-placed Chelsea, who host Brentford on Sunday. Everton are 15th with 15 points.





