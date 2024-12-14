Union Berlin match suspended after player hit with object

 Contact Us
DPA SPORTS
Published December 14,2024
The Bundesliga match between Union Berlin and Bochum in the German capital was suspended on Saturday after the visiting goalkeeper was hit with an object thrown from the crowd.

With the score locked at 1-1 and the match in the second minute of stoppage time, Patrick Drewes was hit on the head with an object, which looked to be a cigarette lighter, while preparing to take a goal kick.

Drewes dropped to his knees and received treatment, before the referee ordered the players into the dressing rooms.