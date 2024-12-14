Late Jota goal salvages draw for Liverpool against Fulham

Liverpool's Diogo Jota bagged a last-gasp equaliser to salvage a breathless 2-2 Premier League draw for the 10-man Reds at Anfield on Saturday, with Arne Slot's men twice roaring back from a goal down.

Liverpool remained top of the table on 36 points and with a game in hand after the postponement of last weekend's match at Everton.

Andreas Pereira got Fulham on the scoresheet in the 11th minute with an acrobatic volley from Antonee Robinson's cross which took a bounce off Andy Robertson's thigh and went past goalkeeper Alisson.

Robertson was shown a red card six minutes later for a lunging tackle on Harry Wilson that denied an obvious goal-scoring opportunity.

Cody Gakpo levelled in the 47th minute when he dived from close range to head in Mohamed Salah's sumptuous cross. But Rodrigo Muniz put Fulham ahead again in the 76th when he bundled in Robinson's cross while crashing into Alisson.

Liverpool continued to press and Jota brilliantly slotted past Bernd Leno in the 86th as Liverpool narrowly avoided what would have been only the second loss for Slot in 23 games across all competitions as Liverpool boss.









