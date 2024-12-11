Liverpool maintain winning streak with 1-0 victory over Girona

UEFA Champions League leaders Liverpool maintained their winning streak with a 1-0 victory over Girona on Tuesday.

Liverpool's Egyptian star Mohamed Salah netted the winning goal from a penalty kick in the 63rd minute at Girona's Estadi Montilivi.

The Reds' Brazilian goalie Alisson Becker made several clinical saves to ensure his team's victory.

With two matches left in the league phase, the undefeated leaders cemented their position at the top of the standings with 18 points in six matches, while Girona are in 30th spot with three points.

- REAL MADRID NARROWLY BEAT ATALANTA 3-2

Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid narrowly beat Italian Serie A side Atalanta 3-2 in a UEFA Champions League week 6 match on Tuesday.

Real Madrid's French star Kylian Mbappe drew first blood in the 10th minute at Stadio di Bergamo.

Atalanta's Charles De Ketelaere equalized with a penalty kick in the 47th minute.

Then Real Madrid's Brazilian star Vinicius Jr. and English star Jude Bellingham netted two goals in three minutes, in the 56th and 59th minute, respectively.

Atalanta's Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman made it 3-2 in the 65th minute.

Atalanta are in ninth spot with 11 points, while Real Madrid are in 18th spot with nine points.

- BAYER LEVERKUSEN BEAT INTER 1-0 WITH LAST-MİNUTE GOAL

German Bundesliga team Bayer Leverkusen beat Italian Serie A side Inter Milan 1-0 with a last-minute goal in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Leverkusen's French defender Nordi Mukiele tallied the winning goal of the hosts from close range in the 90th minute at Leverkusen's BayArena.

The hosts English forward Nathan Tella aimed his shot to the crossbar in the first half.

Leverkusen climbed to second spot in the league standings with 13 points, while Inter are in fourth spot with 13 points and a goal difference.

TUESDAY'S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE RESULTS ARE AS BELOW:

Dinamo Zagreb vs. Celtic: 0-0

Girona vs. Liverpool: 0-1

Atalanta vs. Real Madrid: 2-3

Brest vs. PSV Eindhoven: 1-0

Club Brugge vs. Sporting Lisbon: 2-1

RB Leipzig vs. Aston Villa: 2-3

Red Bull Salzburg vs. Paris Saint-Germain: 0-3

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Bayern Munich: 1-5















