Harry Kane suffers thigh injury, sidelined 'for the time being'

Bayern's Harry Kane sits on the pitch after getting injured during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (AP Photo)

Bayern Munich confirmed Sunday that English striker Harry Kane had a minor muscle strain in his right hamstring and "will be out for the time being."

"Harry Kane picked up a minor muscle strain in his right hamstring in FC Bayern's Bundesliga match at Borussia Dortmund yesterday," Bayern said in a statement.

"This was confirmed by a scan carried out by the FC Bayern medical unit. Bayern will therefore be without Kane, 31, for the time being."

Kane, 31, moved to Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur last year and scored 21 assists and 64 goals in 64 matches for Bayern Munich.

The England captain also produced 69 goals in 103 matches for his nation, but has never won a trophy.

Bayern Munich are top of the Bundesliga standings with 30 points.