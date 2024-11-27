Girona suffer 1-0 loss at Sturm Graz

Girona lost 1-0 at Sturm Graz in the Champions League on Wednesday as Mika Biereth's second-half goal secured the hosts' first points of the competition's group stage.

Sturm's Biereth broke the deadlock just before the hour mark, slotting home from close range after Girona keeper Paulo Gazzaniga had saved a shot from inside the box.

Girona should have scored midway through the first half when Ivan Martin found himself unmarked in front of an unguarded net but he somehow sent the ball over the bar.







