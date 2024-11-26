 Contact Us
News Sports Türkiye's Basketball Team Secures Spot in 2025 European Championship

Türkiye's Basketball Team Secures Spot in 2025 European Championship

The Turkish Men's Basketball Team secured a spot in the 2025 European Championship finals after defeating Hungary 81-76 in the 4th match of their qualifiers. Türkiye will join other host nations in the 42nd European Championship, set to take place from August 27 to September 14, 2025.

Agencies and A News SPORTS
Published November 26,2024
Subscribe
TÜRKIYES BASKETBALL TEAM SECURES SPOT IN 2025 EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP

The Turkish Men's National Basketball Team secured their spot in the 2025 European Championship finals by defeating Hungary 81-76 in the 4th match of Group B in the qualifiers. With two matches remaining in the group stage, Türkiye earned a berth in the 42nd European Basketball Championship, which will be held from August 27 to September 14, 2025, in Cyprus, Finland, Latvia, and Poland.

Türkiye started the game with a 9-0 run, thanks to Cedi Osman's 9 points, and led 17-10 by the 6th minute, with Ömer Faruk contributing inside. They ended the first quarter with a 21-14 lead.

Hungary began the second quarter with a 9-0 run and took the lead for the first time at 23-21 in the 13th minute. After a timeout, Türkiye responded with a 7-0 run, taking a 28-23 lead by the 15th minute. Türkiye capitalized on Hungary's turnovers and led 40-31 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Türkiye extended their lead to double digits (44-31) after Ömer Faruk's dunk. By the 24th minute, they led 47-33, but Hungary cut the lead to 51-44 by the 27th minute. A 3-pointer by Adam Hanga helped Hungary tie the game 54-54 heading into the final period.

Hungary took a 6-point lead (66-60) in the 33rd minute with shots from beyond the arc, forcing Türkiye to take a timeout. Coming out of the break, Türkiye responded with an 8-0 run and regained the lead 68-66 in the 36th minute. Cedi Osman's consecutive baskets in the final 1.5 minutes helped Türkiye hold a 79-72 advantage and finish the game with an 81-76 victory, securing their qualification for the European Championship.