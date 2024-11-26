TÜRKIYES BASKETBALL TEAM SECURES SPOT IN 2025 EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP

The Turkish Men's National Basketball Team secured their spot in the 2025 European Championship finals by defeating Hungary 81-76 in the 4th match of Group B in the qualifiers. With two matches remaining in the group stage, Türkiye earned a berth in the 42nd European Basketball Championship, which will be held from August 27 to September 14, 2025, in Cyprus, Finland, Latvia, and Poland.

Türkiye started the game with a 9-0 run, thanks to Cedi Osman's 9 points, and led 17-10 by the 6th minute, with Ömer Faruk contributing inside. They ended the first quarter with a 21-14 lead.

Hungary began the second quarter with a 9-0 run and took the lead for the first time at 23-21 in the 13th minute. After a timeout, Türkiye responded with a 7-0 run, taking a 28-23 lead by the 15th minute. Türkiye capitalized on Hungary's turnovers and led 40-31 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Türkiye extended their lead to double digits (44-31) after Ömer Faruk's dunk. By the 24th minute, they led 47-33, but Hungary cut the lead to 51-44 by the 27th minute. A 3-pointer by Adam Hanga helped Hungary tie the game 54-54 heading into the final period.

Hungary took a 6-point lead (66-60) in the 33rd minute with shots from beyond the arc, forcing Türkiye to take a timeout. Coming out of the break, Türkiye responded with an 8-0 run and regained the lead 68-66 in the 36th minute. Cedi Osman's consecutive baskets in the final 1.5 minutes helped Türkiye hold a 79-72 advantage and finish the game with an 81-76 victory, securing their qualification for the European Championship.