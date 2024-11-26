Alvarez and Correa braces help Atletico thrash Sparta Prague 6-0

Argentina forward Julian Alvarez and substitute Angel Correa scored two goals each while Marcos Llorente and Antoine Griezmann added to the feast as Atletico Madrid thumped home side Sparta Prague 6-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Diego Simeone's Atleti dominated proceedings from early on at the Letna Stadion and opened the scoring in the 15th minute when Alvarez curled a free kick from the edge of the box into the top corner.

Llorente extended the visitors' lead just before the break with help from striker Alexander Sorloth, who played a clever dummy on his teammate's cross that ended up evading everyone, including the goalkeeper, as it bounced in at the far post.

Alvarez scored the third in the 59th minute, finishing from close-range a brilliant run in a counter attack that he started in Atletico's own half, before Griezmann and Correa twice struck late from inside the box.

Atletico are ninth in the 36-team Champions League table with nine points from five games while Sparta Prague are 28th on four points.









