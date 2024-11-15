Anadolu Efes beat Real Madrid to clinch 6th EuroLeague win

Anadolu Efes beat Real Madrid 74-64 on Thursday to clinch their sixth Turkish Airlines EuroLeague win.

Real Madrid had three double-digit scorers as Elijah Bryant came off the bench to score 13 points and five rebounds at the WiZink Center in Madrid.

Jordan Nwora and Darius Thompson each produced 10 points.

For the losing side, despite 20 points from Facundo Campazzo, Real Madrid couldn't secure a home win. Mario Hezonja scored 13 points and Walter Tavares had 13 rebounds.

Anadolu Efes are ninth with six wins and four defeats while Real Madrid are 11th with four wins and six losses.

Thursday's results:

Olympiacos Piraeus vs. Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv: 94-91

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne vs. Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade: 77-74

FC Bayern Munich vs. ALBA Berlin: 115-86

Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz vs. AS Monaco: 75-87



