Kuzeyboru advances to CEV Cup quarter-finals after 3-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb

Kuzeyboru Women's Volleyball Team advanced to the next round of the CEV Cup by defeating Croatia's Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 in the second leg of the 16th final, following their 3-1 win in the first match.

Kuzeyboru won the match played at the Pescenica Sports Hall in Zagreb with set scores of 25-17, 25-15, and 26-24.

Having secured a spot in the quarter-finals, the Aksaray team will face France's Volley Mulhouse.