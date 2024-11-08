GALATASARAYS ICARDI OUT FOR MONTHS AFTER SPURS KNEE INJURY

Galatasaray's Argentinian striker Mauro Icardi faces knee surgery after being stretchered off late in their 3-2 Europa League win over Tottenham, the Turkish club announced on Friday.

"A rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament and damage to the meniscus were detected in his right knee," Galatasaray said in a statement.

The Istanbul club did not specify how long Icardi would be out of action. The local press intimated he could be out for the rest of the season although the 31-year-old former Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain forward was more optimistic.

"I will be out for a few months, with a smile on my face, working hard and coming back better," Icardi posted on Instagram.

Icardi, who moved to Istanbul in September 2022 and has scored six goals in all competitions this season, was injured in the 82nd minute trying to close down a pass from Tottenham goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

He was taken off on a stretcher but was later filmed limping out of the stadium.

Victor Osimhen scored twice in Galatasary's victory which lifted them into third place in the C3 league phase, with 10 points after from games.









