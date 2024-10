Napoli beat AC Milan 2-0 in an Italian Serie A week 10 clash Tuesday.

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku brought an early lead to the visitors in the fifth minute at San Siro.

Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia netted the second goal for Napoli in the 43rd minute.

Napoli cemented their top spot in the league standings with 25 points, while Milan are in eighth spot with 14 points.