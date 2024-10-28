POLISH WEIGHTLIFTING CHAMPIONSHIPS: NATIONAL TURKISH WOMENS TEAM WINS 4 MEDALS

At the ongoing European Youth and Under-23 Weightlifting Championships in Poland, the national women's weightlifting team has won 3 silver and 1 bronze medal. During the evening session at the Raszyn Sports Center in Warsaw, Burcu Alıcı and Cansel Özkan competed in the women's under-23 55 kg category.

Burcu Alıcı secured a silver medal with a lift of 85 kg in the snatch, while Cansel Özkan earned bronze with a lift of 83 kg.

Burcu Alıcı also won two more silver medals with a lift of 103 kg in the clean and jerk, bringing her total to 188 kg.

Cansel Özkan placed fourth in the clean and jerk with a lift of 99 kg and also ranked fourth overall with a total of 182 kg.

The national athletes have now reached a total of 21 medals in the championship, comprising 7 gold, 8 silver, and 6 bronze.