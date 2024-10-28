Manchester United part ways with manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United announced Monday the departure of Erik ten Hag as first team manager, ending his tenure after 30 months.

"We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future," the club said in a written statement.

Ruud van Nistelrooy, a former Man U striker, will take over as interim head coach, supported by the existing coaching staff, as the Premier League giant searches for a permanent replacement.

Appointed in April 2022, ten Hag and led the club to two domestic trophies, clinching the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024.

Ten Hag, a Dutch manager with prior experience at the Netherlands' Ajax, was hired to stabilize Man U after a turbulent period.

Initially signed until 2025 with an option for extension, his dismissal comes amid rising pressure from inconsistent performances.