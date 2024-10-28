Galatasaray triumphs over Beşiktaş 2-1 in Turkish Super Lig derby

Istanbul football club Galatasaray on Monday triumphed over cross-town rivals Beşiktaş 2-1 in a Turkish Super Lig Istanbul derby.

Galatasaray's Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez scored in the 13th minute at Rams Park.

The Lions' Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen made it 2-0 for the hosts in the 67th minute.

Beşiktaş' Albanian winger Ernest Muci netted the only goal for the visitors in the 94th minute.

Undefeated leaders the Lions sit atop of the Super Lig standings with 28 points, while Beşiktaş are in the number four spot with 20 points.