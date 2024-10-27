Salah strikes late as Liverpool snatch draw at title rivals Arsenal

Mohamed Salah rescued Liverpool as the Egypt star's late equaliser earned a pulsating 2-2 draw against title rivals Arsenal on Sunday.

Arne Slot's side were on the brink of only their second defeat this season until Salah netted with nine minutes left at the Emirates Stadium.

Liverpool had fallen behind to Bukayo Saka's early opener and, although Virgil van Dijk equalised, Mikel Merino put Arsenal back in front before half-time.

Salah's eighth goal in 13 games in all competitions this season was aided by Arsenal's latest rash of injuries, with defenders Gabriel Magalhaes and Jurrien Timber both forced off in the second half.

Manchester City were the real winners on Sunday as the draw in north London ensured they finished the weekend on top of the Premier League.

Unbeaten City, who beat Southampton 1-0 on Saturday, are one point ahead of second-placed Liverpool, with third-placed Arsenal sitting five points adrift of top spot.

It was only the second time Liverpool had failed to win since Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp in the close-season, starting his Anfield reign with 12 victories from 13 games in all competitions.

Even so, Liverpool will be happier with the point after showing impressive resolve to twice come from behind against a fellow title contender.

Arsenal were left to lick their wounds after the defensive injuries that left them fatally exposed.

They were already without Riccardo Calafiori, sidelined by an injury suffered against Shakhtar Donetsk in midweek, while William Saliba served a suspension following his dismissal in last weekend's loss at Bournemouth.

Mikel Arteta's side have now gone two league games without a win, leaving them with only three victories in their last seven top-flight matches in a major setback to their hopes of a first title since 2004.

- Saka's perfect start -

Saka, back from two games out with injury, had given Arsenal the perfect start in the ninth minute.

Ben White's sublime long pass sent Saka surging down the right flank before he deftly cut back into the Liverpool area, leaving Andrew Robertson trailing in his wake as he lashed a fierce close-range strike into the roof of the net.

Merino nearly gifted Liverpool an immediate equaliser when he carelessly let the ball run to Salah, who rifled his shot just wide from the edge of the area.

So often over the last two seasons, Arsenal have been dead ball masters thanks to their set-piece coach Nicolas Jover, but for once they were exposed as Liverpool drew level in the 18th minute.

Luis Diaz beat Kai Havertz to flick on Trent Alexander-Arnold's corner and Van Dijk got in front of Thomas Partey as the Dutch defender stooped to head home from close-range.

But Arsenal's prowess from set-pieces enabled them to regain the lead in the 43rd minute.

Declan Rice's teasing free-kick arrowed into the Liverpool area and Merino was perfectly placed to thump his header past Caoimhin Kelleher from six yards.

A lengthy VAR check followed to confirm Merino was just onside as the Spain midfielder celebrated his first goal since his close-season arrival from Real Sociedad.

Arsenal keeper David Raya plunged to his right to keep out Alexis Mac Allister's header on the final seconds of a thrilling first half.

Arteta's already makeshift defence suffered another blow when Gabriel limped off with a knee injury after a challenge from Darwin Nunez early in the second half.

Without their first choice centre-back, Arsenal adopted a more cautious approach and Raya was booked for time-wasting with over 20 minutes to play.

But the Gunners lost Timber to an injury in the closing stages as their defensive issues reached crisis point and handed Liverpool a lifeline.

With just nine minutes left, Arsenal's under-manned rearguard was ruthlessly exposed as Alexander-Arnold's lofted pass sent Nunez clear of teenage substitute Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Nunez slipped in the unmarked Salah and he slotted home as Arsenal slumped to the turf in frustration.









