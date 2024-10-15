Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye won at Iceland 4-2 in a Monday UEFA Nations League match in Reykjavik to stay on top of the group.

Orri Oskarsson, an Iceland forward, scored an early goal on a counter-attack after dribbling from midfield as the hosts took a 1-0 lead at Laugardalsvollur Stadium.

Visitors Türkiye were awarded a penalty in the early minutes of the second half for a handball. But Hakan Çalhanoğlu, who took the shot from the white spot, slipped to touch the ball with both feet. He scored but his goal was disallowed by the referee.

İrfan Can Kahveci, a Türkiye midfielder, scored outside the area in the 63rd minute to level the match, 1-1.

The Turkish team was given another penalty for another handball by an Iceland defender. But this time Çalhanoğlu converted the penalty successfully to gain a 2-1 lead.

Iceland tied the game in the 83rd minute. Forward Andri Gudjohnsen scored in the box after a cross from the right flank, 2-2.

Real Madrid's Turkish midfielder Arda Güler gave his team a 3-2 lead in the 88th minute following a mistake by Iceland goalkeeper Hakon Rafn Valdimarsson. Turkish winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu made a sliding tackle on Valdimarsson, who failed to clear the ball. Güler ran into the area to finish.

In injury time, Türkiye's Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a finesse shot outside the box as the visitors secured a 4-2 win in the Group B4 match.

Türkiye, still undefeated in the Nations League, are on top of the group with 10 points in four matches.

Second-place Wales have eight points after beating Montenegro 1-0 in Cardiff. Welsh midfielder Harry Wilson scored a first-half penalty.

Iceland are third with four points. Montenegro have lost all four of their games to be at the bottom of the group.

On Nov. 16, Türkiye will face Wales in a home match. That same day, Iceland will visit Montenegro in Podgorica.

KOLO MUANI-LED FRANCE BEAT BELGIUM IN BRUSSELS



The French national team won against hosts Belgium 2-1 in a Nations League match at Brussels' King Baudouin Stadium.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani scored twice for France.

Belgium's Lois Openda scored near the end of the first half.

Youri Tielemans, a Belgium midfielder, missed a penalty in the 23rd minute.

France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni was sent off in the 76th minute in the Belgian capital.

Italy hammered Israel 4-1 to keep leading Group A2 with 10 points in four appearances. France stayed second with nine points.

Belgium have four points to be in third place. Israel have zero points in four matches.

On Nov. 14, Italy will travel to Brussels to meet Belgium while France will host Israel at Stade de France in Saint-Denis.

MONDAY'S NATIONS LEAGUE RESULTS



Group A2

Italy - Israel: 4-1

Belgium - France: 1-2

Group A3

Germany - The Netherlands: 1-0

Bosnia and Herzegovina - Hungary: 0-2

Group B1

Georgia - Albania: 0-1

Ukraine - Czech Republic: 1-1

Group B4

Iceland - Türkiye: 2-4

Wales - Montenegro: 1-0

Group C1

Azerbaijan - Slovakia: 1-3

Estonia - Sweden: 0-3