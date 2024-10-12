Turkish rider Razgatlioglu takes 1st step to WorldSBK title by winning race 1 in Portugal

Turkish rider Toprak Razgatlioglu takes first step to the Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) title by winning race 1 in Round 11 at Portugal on Saturday.

Toprak finished first in the 4,182-kilometer-long Estoril, taking his points tally to 439 in the rider standings.

On Sunday, Razgatlioglu will take part in Superpole at 1000 GMT, followed by the 21-lap race 2 at 1300 GMT.

The BMW Rokit rider may claim his second world championship title if he extends his 39-point gap between him and Ducati's Nicola Bulega with 375 points to 63 points or more.

If the point gap is lower than 63 at the end of Round 11, the world champion will be determined in the last round of the championship, Round 12, in Spain on Oct. 18-20.