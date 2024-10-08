Swiss club Young Boys sack coach Rahmen after dismal start to season

Swiss side Young Boys have sacked their coach Patrick Rahmen, the club said on Tuesday after a woeful start to the season left them bottom of the table in both the domestic league and Champions League.

The 55-year-old joined Young Boys in May, signing a two-year contract, and guided the Swiss champions to victory over Turkish side Galatasaray in a Champions League playoff in August.

Young Boys have appointed their under-21 coach Joel Magnin on an interim basis. Magnin previously guided Young Boys to the Swiss Super League title last season while serving as interim coach after replacing Raphael Wicky.

Last season's champions currently sit at the bottom of the 12-team Swiss Super League standings and have only managed to win one of their nine matches.

Young boys were beaten 5-0 at Barcelona last week following a 3-0 loss at home to Aston Villa in their opening match of Champions League.

Young Boys play Luzern at home in their domestic league on Oct. 19 and host Italian side Inter Milan in the Champions League four days later.







