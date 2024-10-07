LeBron and Bronny James make NBA history by playing together for Lakers

LeBron James and his son Bronny made NBA history on Sunday night, stepping onto the court together for the first time during the Los Angeles Lakers' pre-season matchup against the Phoenix Suns. This marks a historic father-son moment in basketball, showcasing the incredible legacy of LeBron James and the start of Bronny's promising career.

This marked the first time a father and son have played in an NBA game together.



LeBron logged his first minutes of pre-season action in the Lakers' 114-118 loss. Bronny had already made his debut for the Lakers on Friday.



Bronny, who turned 20 on Sunday, is stepping into the spotlight as his father embarks on his 22nd NBA season.



LeBron, soon to celebrate his 40th birthday in December, led the Lakers with 19 points, while Bronny missed his only shot attempt.



The list of father-son duos in US professional sports is short.



In baseball, Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. achieved this in the early 90s for the Seattle Mariners.



In ice hockey, Gordie Howe played with his sons Marty and Mark in the late 70s for the Houston Aeros and the Hartford Whalers.









