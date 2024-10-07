Former Netherlands great Johan Neeskens dies at age 73

Former Netherlands great Johan Neeskens, who scored the opening goal in the 1974 World Cup final they lost against West Germany, has died at age 73, the national federation KNVB said on Monday.



The KNVB said that Neeskens died on Sunday in Algeria where was for a coaching project.



"International football has lost a legend. We have no words for this enormous, sudden loss," the KNVB said. "The world is not only saying goodbye to a gifted athlete, but above all to a committed, passionate and wonderful person."



Midfielder Neeskens won 49 caps with 17 goals between 1970 and 1981 and was a World Cup finalist in 1974 and 1978. He converted an early penalty in the 1974 final in Munich but West Germany came back to win 2-1.



He won three European Cups with Ajax alongside Johan Cruyff during his term 1969-1974 at the Amsterdam club and spent the next five years at Barcelona, winning the Cup Winners' Cup. He also played for five years at New York Cosmos.



Neeskens later worked as a coach, including as assistant at the Dutch team and Barcelona.



"We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Johan Neeskens. Our thoughts are with his family at this time. Rest in peace, Ajax legend," Ajax said on X.





Barca said on the same social network: "Barcelona deeply regrets the passing of Johan Neeskens. A blaugrana legend who will forever be in our memory. Rest in peace."









