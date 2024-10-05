Manchester City seal comeback win over Fulham in Premier League

Manchester City secured a 3-2 comeback win over Fulham in the seventh week of the English Premier League on Saturday.

Andreas Pereira broke the deadlock for Fulham with a close-range finish in the 26th minute but Mateo Kovacic scored twice in the 32nd and 47th minutes at Etihad Stadium.

Jeremy Doku scored a long-range finish to make it 3-1 in the 82nd minute and Rodrigo Muniz scored in the 88th minute for the London club, but it wasn't enough to grab a victory.

In another Saturday game, Arsenal won 3-1 over Southampton at Emirates Stadium.

Neither team was able to get a goal in the first half but Cameron Archer scored for Southampton in the 55th minute.

Kai Havertz leveled the game in the 58th minute to become the first Arsenal player since Dutch legend Robin van Persie to score in seven consecutive home games.

Gabriel Martinelli netted the Gunners' second goal in the 68th minute and Bukayo Saka produced an 88-minute goal to make it 3-1.

Second-place Manchester City and third-place Arsenal collected 17 points, one point behind league leaders Liverpool.

Fulham are sixth with 11 points and Southampton are 19th with one point.