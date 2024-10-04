Chelsea hammer Gent 4-2 in Conference League

English Premier League team Chelsea hammered Belgian side Gent 4-2 in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Chelsea's Portuguese defender Renato Veiga brought the lead to the hosts in the 12th minute at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues' forward Pedro Neto netted the second goal in the 46th minute, then Gent's Japanese defender Tsuyoshi Watanabe tallied the first goal for the visitors in the 50th minute.

French forward Christopher Nkunku made it 3-1 for Chelsea in the 63rd minute, then his English teammate, midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, scored another one in the 70th minute.

Gent's Israeli midfielder Omri Gandelman scored the second goal for his team in the 90th minute.

Chelsea are in sixth spot with three points and a goal difference, while Gent are in 28th spot without any points.