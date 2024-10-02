Al Hilal enjoy AFC Champions League romp after Neymar boost

Former Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic was on target as Al Hilal, buoyed by Neymar returning to training this week, swept past Al Shorta 5-0 in the AFC Champions League Elite late Tuesday in Riyadh.

Brazil superstar Neymar announced his return to club training with the Saudi champions on Monday after a year out with a left knee injury.

Al Hilal took the lead in the 11th minute against their Iraqi opponents through Marcos Leonardo with Mitrovic adding the second four minutes later.

Salem Al Dawsari, Nasser Al Dawsari and Mohammed Kanno completed the romp in the second half.

Neymar, 32, moved from Paris Saint-Germain in August 2023 but ruptured his meniscus and anterior cruciate ligament on international duty in October 2023.

"Happy to be back in the group," Neymar posted on Instagram, with pictures of him running and kicking the ball, watched by Al Hilal's Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus.

Al Hilal have not yet registered Neymar for the current Saudi Pro League season which began in August but he has been included in their AFC Champions League squad.

Neymar could make his competitive return in Al Hilal's next Champions League Elite match against title holders Al Ain on October 21 in the UAE.

Al Ain have made a stuttering start to their Champions League title defence.

Hernan Crespo's side have just one point from two West Zone games after being beaten 4-2 by Al Gharafa in a rollercoaster match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar on Tuesday.

Former Real Madrid and Newcastle United striker Joselu put Al Gharafa ahead on the stroke of half-time before doubling the lead with a header three minutes after the break.

Al Ain got one back through Kaku Romero's penalty on 56 minutes, before Soufiane Rahimi equalised with a smart finish 10 minutes later.

Pedro Martin's side quickly hit back to regain the lead through Seydou Sano in the 72nd minute before Yacine Brahimi secured their first win in the competition four minutes later.



